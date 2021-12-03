 
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott 'anxiously awaiting' arrival of baby no. 2: Insider

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly counting down the days till their second baby enters Earthside and sources reveal the couple intend to soak up every single moment before head.

An insider close to E News made this claim public and according to their findings, "She's been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes. She loves being at home and has been getting the nursery ready."

Even Travis is all hands on deck the second time around. The insider admitted, "Travis has been by her side and has been very supportive during her pregnancy.

Not only that, "They have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other. They are both excited for the baby to come."

Even their first-born Stormi is excited about having a new sibling, "Stormi is really excited to have a sibling and talks about the baby all day long. She's fully aware and is very excited."

