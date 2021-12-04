Britney Spears reenacts ‘forced’ therapy sessions: ‘it was a joy’

Britney Spears recently shared a video showcasing the extent of all the forced therapy sessions she was made to sit through during her conservatorship.

The reenactment was shared on Instagram and showcases the realities of forced therapy.

The video also included a caption that highlighted the extent of her plight over the years and read, “As much therapy as I’ve had to do against my will … being forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success … it was a joy … no really … 10 hours a day, seven days a week … no lie. In this beautiful nation it would only be fair for me to dedicate my life to skits to the wonderful therapist.”

The video however was the real kicked, it showcased Britney sketching the role of patient and therapist.

She started off by reiterating some jargon she often heard therapists using and claimed, “I’m hear to help you… so relax, totally relax, lay down, do what you have to do, just a couple of questions, don’t worry about, everything’s gonna be fine.”

“But the psychosis of what’s going on in your head kind of goes into mine, too, so we have to clear these blockages, do the clear way.”