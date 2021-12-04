 
entertainment
Paris Hilton is 'genuinely' happy for Lindsay Lohan, congratulates her on engagement

Paris Hilton is elated at the news of Lindsay Lohan's engagement, despite their differences.

The newlywed hotel heiress turned congratulated Lohan on her engagement with Bader Shammas during the Friday episode of her This is Paris podcast. 

"I also just saw that Lindsay got engaged," Hilton said. "And I know we've had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her and that I am genuinely very happy for her."

She went on to reference the Holy Trinity and added: "It just makes me so happy to see, you know, 15 years later, and just so much has happened in the past two weeks," Hilton continued. "I got married, Britney got her freedom back and engaged, and then Lindsay just got engaged. So I love just seeing how different our lives are now and just how much we've all grown up and just having love in our lives."

"And I think that love is the most important thing in life, it's something that really just changes you and makes you grow, and when you find that special person that is your other half and is your best friend and you can trust… and that's just an amazing feeling," Hilton continued.

