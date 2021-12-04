 
Saturday Dec 04 2021
Lady Gaga opens up on playing scandalous woman in 'House of Gucci'

Saturday Dec 04, 2021

Lady Gaga opens up on playing scandalous woman in House of Gucci
Lady Gaga opens up on playing scandalous woman in 'House of Gucci'

Lady Gaga opens up on playing role of scandalous woman, Patrizia Reggiani, in her recently released film, House of Gucci.

A Star is Born actor talked with Morning Edition during which she said, “I read and looked at everything I could possibly watch to understand her. And what I found that the Patrizia you see now is at the very end of this film.”

“I had to decide as an actress, did she have the murder gene? You know, was she born a killer? And I don't believe she was,” she continued.

“I think that it was these trigger points of trauma throughout her life that turned her into what she became, which was a monster,” the actor added.

Gaga also shared, “I think that Patrizia was really intrigued that Maurizio didn't want to be part of the family business because she grew up with so much less than him.”

“She couldn't possibly fathom of this idea that you would have a dynasty at your disposal but that you would not take hold of it and cherish it and run it,” the Bad Romance hit-maker concluded.

