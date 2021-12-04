Elton John reveals how Queen behaves in private

 
Renowned musician Sir Elton John, who was close with the late Princess Diana and remains protective of her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, has shared his knowledge about Queen Elizabeth's private life.

Elton shared an interesting fact about the monarch after witnessing the Queen disciplining her nephew and uttering the immortal words: "Don't argue with me, I'm the Queen'.

Giving a glimpse into Queen's behaviour, the musician said: “I know the Queen’s public image isn’t exactly one of wild frivolity, but… in private, she could be hilarious."

In 2019, Sir Elton John released a book titled 'Me', in which he recounted an anecdote involving the Queen. According to Sir Elton’s autobiography, the Queen had said: “Don’t argue with me, I am the Queen!”

The 95-year-old monarch is known to have a wonderful sense of humor. Kevin Andrews - a royal upholsterer who worked for the late Queen Mother - also recalled the story vividly in a documentary titled Secrets of the Royal Palaces, claiming the Queen once served tea to an oblivious  Buckingham palace builder.

