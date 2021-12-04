 
Paris Hilton revisits her 15-year-old history with Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan

Paris Hilton revisits her 15-year-old history with Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan

Paris Hilton recently opened up on her history with Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan as she recalled a historic photograph, showing three divas crammed in the front seat of a car.

The picture was snapped in 2006 after which it has always been termed as a pop culture moment.

Caught up in the buzz created by the Mean Girls star's engagement, Hilton on December 3 reflected on the much-talked photo.

She dropped an animated-recreation of the photo as she expressed, “I can't believe it's been 15 years since this #iconic photo was snapped, and we were dubbed the #HolyTrinity of the 2000's."

In This Is Paris podcast, the 40-year-old actor also talked about the much-hyped engagement, she said, “"I saw Lindsay got engaged, and I know that we've had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her."

Realising how fast the time flew by since the Beverly Hill night out, she continued, "Fifteen years later, and so much has happened in the past two weeks.”

“I got married, Britney got her freedom back and engaged. Lindsay just got engaged. I love seeing how different our lives are now, and how much we've grown up," added The Simple Life actor.

