Prince Harry accused of 'jumping on the bandwagon' after his latest lecture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not seem to lose their popularity anytime soon as their unexpected moves keep people engaged with them.

The Duke of Sussex is facing backlash over his new lecture. He has been accused of "jumping on the bandwagon" with his latest intervention on Covid vaccines.



Meghan's hubby compared the Covid pandemic to the HIV/ AIDS pandemic that ravaged the world, noting the "political failure” to tackle both pandemics.

However, talkRADIO royal correspondent Rupert Bell suggested that the Covid lecture from the Duke was "an easy bandwagon to jump on".

Bell said, while his mom Diana was at the forefront of AIDS activism, Harry was getting "an easy headline, he always jumps on the socially right bandwagon."



Mr Bell explained: "Harry is comparing the situation now to what happened with AIDS. He has accused people of not doing enough to help those countries during the AIDS pandemic 40 years ago, and he is comparing like with like."

The royal correspondent continued: "He has had a pop at the pharmaceutical industry before, claiming they are just interested in sorting out the richer countries because they are the countries who can pay for the vaccines.



"He has done this before, and yes, it's a very worthy intention, but it's an easy headline for Harry to get. His mother Diana was in the forefront of helping the AIDS situation. But Harry always jumps on the socially right bandwagon."

Harry and Meghan, earlier this year at the Global Citizen Live event in New York City, urged vaccine manufacturers to share their technology to help get the world vaccinated.