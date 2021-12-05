 
Sunday Dec 05 2021
Prince Harry felt ‘erased’ from Firm’s Christmas broadcast

Sunday Dec 05, 2021

Queen Elizabeth’s decisions for the 2019 Christmas broadcast made Prince Harry feel like he was being ‘erased’ from the royal family’s history.

Royal biographer and author for Brothers and Wives, Christopher Andersen, made this claim.

During his latest interview with Us Weekly, he was quoted saying, “I think this is a turning point. There are all sorts of subtle messages that are conveyed in this, kind of soap opera that goes on."

“In 2018, she sat there in front of a Christmas tree. She gave her Christmas address and there were the family photos. … Including [Harry’s son] Archie and Megan and Harry, very prominently displayed.”

“The queen hasn’t decided what to do about it [amid the talks of Harry leaving]. There’s a point at which — just before she gives a speech to the director on set — [she is] asked her which photographs she wants in the shot next to her.”

Prince Harry felt ‘erased’ from Firm’s Christmas broadcast

But the monarch said, “We won’t be needing that one” pointing to the Sussex’s photograph.

“So there you had, in photographs right next to the queen, the people that clearly were most important to her. The Cambridges, all of them. Her [father], King George VI, and [Prince] Philip.”

