Sunday Dec 05 2021
Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend Gabriella Brooks breaks silence over their relationship

Sunday Dec 05, 2021

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks make an adorable couple but they don’t let their relationship come into the limelight except Brooks' recent comments.

The model started dating the Australian actor after his spilt with Miley Cyrus in August of 2019. 

Since the couple sparked their romance, this is the first time Brooks gave an insight into her chemistry with 31-year-old actor.

Talking with Stellar, she opened up, “My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me.”

Reflecting on her choice of keeping her personal life fiercely private, Brooks shared, “And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself.”

The couple seldom share their pictures on social media platforms, let alone their PDA moments.

The Hunger Games star last shared the couple’s photograph in June 2011 when they were joined by friends and family members for a charity event. 

