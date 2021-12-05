Tom Holland's driver told him he'll make through Spider-Man auditions: Read more



Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya stopped by The Graham Norton Show on Friday. In the course of conversation, Tom recalled a witty comment when a driver told him that he would ace the role of Spider-Man since he was not so good-looking.

The 25-years-old actor reminisced memories of his Spider-Man audition in Graham’s show. He opened up about a driver who was a little bit too honest in his opinion regarding the actor’s looks.

"He's looking at me in the mirror... and he goes, 'You know what, kid? I think you're gonna get it,'" said Holland. "And I was excited to hear that."

But when Tom asked why, the driver replied, "I think you're gonna get it because of the kid that I just drove there? He is so good-looking."

However, the story doesn't end there. The actor encountered the driver again "a few months later," "And he goes, 'I told you!'"

Holland said. "I was like, 'What did you tell me? That I was gonna get the part or that I was ugly?'"

For those unversed, the actor’s forthcoming movie Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit the theaters on December 17.



