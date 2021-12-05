Fortnite: Dwayne The Rock Johnson thanked for saving the day

The chapter 2 of Fortnite, the popular battle royale game, came to an end on Saturday with players seeing the entire island flipped over.



The game was taken off air by Developer Epic Games before the start of Chapter 3 on Tuesday.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 finale event, called :The End" ends in a battle with the Cube Queen.



The Foundation, played by actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson plays the key role as players participating in the event had to fight off the Cube Queens' minions.



The Rock on Saturday took to Instagram to share his appearance from the game with a caption "We flipped the island. Now it’s time to take down the Imagined Order FortniteFlipped."

More than 3.8 million people liked his Instagram post while many others thanked him for saving the day.







