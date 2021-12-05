 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William hurts Kate Middleton with his words about Taylor Swift?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 05, 2021

Prince William hurts Kate Middleton with his words about Taylor Swift?

Prince William apparently hurt his sweet wife Kate Middleton with his words as he revealed he once followed Taylor Swift around after she asked him to sing.

The Duke of Cambridge, somehow, hurt Kate Middleton by sharing how he is left "cringeing" even now at the star-studded encounter with the singing sensation.

William, while speaking in Time to Walk, an Apple Fitness+ "audio experience" - recalled meeting both Taylor Swift and Bon Jovi at a 2013 event.

Shedding lights on the interesting encounter, Kate's husband said: "I’m sat next to Taylor Swift ... and she turns to me, she puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye and says, ‘Come on, William, let’s go and sing."

"To this day I still do not know what came over me. But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm and says, ‘Come with me’ ... I got up, like a puppy, and went, ‘Yeah, OK. That seems like a great idea, I’ll follow you."

"I walked up on stage in a trance and then halfway through Bon Jovi’s Living’ on a Prayer song, I wake up and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Am I standing on a stage singing Livin’ on a Prayer, when I don’t even know the words'?"

Prince William's truth, according to some fans and royal commentators, has hurt his sweet wife Kate Middleton. 

More From Entertainment:

Disney's 'Encanto' leads another quiet weekend at box office

Disney's 'Encanto' leads another quiet weekend at box office
Prince Harry issues statement on scandal involving his father Prince Charles

Prince Harry issues statement on scandal involving his father Prince Charles

Chrissy Teigen rejoices over getting to make ‘sober’ yet ‘stupid mistakes’

Chrissy Teigen rejoices over getting to make ‘sober’ yet ‘stupid mistakes’
Billie Eilish's bodyguards protect her from overzealous fans at JFK Airport

Billie Eilish's bodyguards protect her from overzealous fans at JFK Airport
Kelly Clarkson addresses ‘tough struggles’ for 2021 Christmas

Kelly Clarkson addresses ‘tough struggles’ for 2021 Christmas
Kate Middleton lashed out at Prince William for 'cheapening her image'

Kate Middleton lashed out at Prince William for 'cheapening her image'
Robin Williams nearly raised $50K for a local food bank before death

Robin Williams nearly raised $50K for a local food bank before death
Sam Smith and friends ask female fan to 'shut up' after she insists for a selfie

Sam Smith and friends ask female fan to 'shut up' after she insists for a selfie
George and Charlotte entertain Prince William most mornings like Princess Diana

George and Charlotte entertain Prince William most mornings like Princess Diana
Princess Diana loved tuning into this Tina Turner song for kids William, Harry

Princess Diana loved tuning into this Tina Turner song for kids William, Harry
When Taylor Swift made Prince William sing 'like a puppy'

When Taylor Swift made Prince William sing 'like a puppy'
'Walking into vacation like..': Chris Cuomo gets trolled over video caption

'Walking into vacation like..': Chris Cuomo gets trolled over video caption

Latest

view all