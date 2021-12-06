 
Monday Dec 06 2021
Alec Baldwin 'still' faces 'negligent discharge' charges

Monday Dec 06, 2021

Alec Baldwin ‘still’ faces 'negligent discharge’ charges

Experts fear Alec Baldwin may still be charged for 'negligent discharge’ of a gun in the active Halyna Hutchins death case.

Weapons armorer Bryan W. Carpenter made this claim while speaking to Fox News Digitial.

There he was quoted saying, "You have to cock the hammer, you have to pull the trigger, or you have to cock the hammer and let it fly forward, one of the two things, which requires an operator to do it."

"And if an operator is doing it, then they're in control of the weapon. And if they're cocking the hammer, they're in the two-part process of firing it. And if they slip and let the hammer fall down, that's still a negligent discharge. If you cocked that hammer back, and you let it go, that's still a negligent discharge.”

The courts are going to see that “You accidentally discharged that weapon, and it's your fault."

"So, you were just cocking the hammer back, it slipped and went off. It's not the gun's fault. It's your fault because when that gun is sitting in a resting state, it's in a neutral state. And someone, an operator, somebody has to do something to that gun to make it fire or not fire."

