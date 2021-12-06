Adele fangirls over Dwayne Johnson, 'Literally I fell off my chair'

Adele appeared for a glam session with beauty influencer Nikkie Tutorials in a Youtube video. The music icon confessed her fondness and a fangirl moment with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson whom she has yet to meet.

The Easy On Me singer sat down for a makeup tutorial with Nikkie, a beauty Vlogger, and revealed some of her beauty secrets as well as her admiration for Dwayne Johnson.

During the makeup video, Nikkie asked Adele, 33, if there was somebody she adored but hadn't met yet.

“Someone I’ve never met that I think I would actually cry is the Rock, but I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson now, ”Adele said.

She added, “I was the biggest wrestling fan when I was younger”.

The Hello singer continued, “He sent me flowers the other day because he and his wife could not make my show,” she said.

“Literally I fell off my chair”.

Adele also stated that I just want him to be my buddy, implying that their relationship is completely platonic.



