Monday Dec 06 2021
Justin Bieber takes the stage in Saudi Arabia despite criticism

Monday Dec 06, 2021

Bieber showed up at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit to perform some of his biggest hits on Sunday
Bieber showed up at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit to perform some of his biggest hits on Sunday

Justin Bieber ignored calls to cancel his Saudi Arabia show over the weekend, turning up at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Sunday to perform some of his biggest hits, reported TMZ.

Calls for Bieber to cancel the show had been voiced out months in advance, specially by Hatice Cengiz, the fiancée of late Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi who was murdered by Saudi agents in Turkey in 2018.

However, they fell on deaf ears at the Bieber camp, with the singer’s wife Hailey Bieber also joining him for the show in SA. 

She also took to Instagram to share a picture from the concert with the caption, “Go baby”, to support her husband.

The Peaches singer showed up in a red jersey and athletic pants for the show that was planned alongside the F1 Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, he performed Deserve You, Somebody, and Hold On as part of his set.

A$AP Rocky, Jason Derulo, David Guetta and Tiesto were also a part of the concert lineup. 

