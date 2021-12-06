 
Monday Dec 06 2021
Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson support Paul Walker's brother Cody, watch video

Monday Dec 06, 2021

Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson on December 4 graced the annual FuelFest event in Phoenix to extend their support for Paul Walker’s late brother Cody Walker.

Just few days after the Fast and Furious star’s eighth death anniversary, a charity event was organized by his brother to accumulate donations for Reach Out Worldiwde, founded by the late actor.

The event became a prominent one when Walker’s co-stars and best buddies, Diesel and Gibson arrived at the music and automotive festival.

Taking to Instagram, the 54-year-old actor dropped a video, as he put his arm around the late actor’s brother.

He shared, “I'm here with my brother in FuelFest. It is an honour to see the whole car culture being brought together by my brother Cody."

"I'm so proud of him and I know my brother Pablo is even more proud of him," referring to his nickname for Paul,” the XXX star continued.


"Thank you all, for everybody that showed up, who showed so much support today. Thank you to my family for showing up in a big way," Cody said, patting Vin on the shoulder. "It's a huge deal," he added.

