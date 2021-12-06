 
Monday Dec 06 2021
Prince Harry reportedly 'whacked' father Prince Charles with powerful statement

Monday Dec 06, 2021

Prince Harry was reportedly accused of "whacking" his father Prince Charles over a row regarding honours.

The Duke of Sussex had severed ties with Saudi billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz a year prior to him being presented the CBE by Charles in 2016.

Harry allegedly had "concerns” over the billionaire’s "motives" and decided to clap back at his father with a statement sharing how he was no longer keeping ties with the billionaire, who had donated large sums in projects that interested Charles in particular.

The Duke of Sussex’s statement said: "The duke and his advisors, as well as his non-profit charity Sentebale, severed ties with Mr Mahfouz and his associates in 2015, no longer accepting further donations to Sentebale and discontinuing any plans for a fund-raising event amid growing concerns over the motives for his support.

“The duke had one planned meeting with this donor nearly eight years ago, did not introduce him to any members of the royal family and expressed his concerns about the donor.”

