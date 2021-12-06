Polish opera star's Met performance broadcast live in world movie theaters

Orlinski's debut performance in November was broadcast live in movie theaters

Polish opera star Jakub Jozef Orlinski's debut performance at New York City's Metropolitan Opera in "Eurydice" in November was broadcast live in movie theaters across the globe on Saturday.

Orlinski, 30, who studied and lived in Manhattan while attending The Juilliard School of the Arts, said coming to the city as a working performer was a new experience.

“I am completely focused on school. I thought: ‘I’m going to school, this is Juilliard, I have to make the most of it.’ So I signed up for so many classes that I worked from 8 a.m. to midnight. Non-stop,” he said.

“It was beyond my wildest dreams, the fact that I actually get to work for such a wonderful theater… and work with conductor Yannick (Nézet-Séguin), who is the sound director. main music,” added Orlinski. “It was something unbelievable. To my surprise I got my own Metropolitan Opera pass. ”

Orlinski is almost as famous for his breakout dance, which he started at the age of 18, as well as his singing.

“It really combines everything that I love. So the music, the freedom and the acrobatic style… it’s another way to express yourself,” he said.