 
entertainment
Monday Dec 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton was initially 'suspicious' of Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 06, 2021

File Footage 


It was expected that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton would have become close, the opposite was witnessed and some say that it was because the Duchess of Cambridge was “suspicious” of the former actress.

As per author Christopher Andersen, who recently released his book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, Kate, because of her private nature, was initially hesitant about pursuing a friendship.

"She hesitated. She has a very tight circle of friends. She doesn’t let a lot of people in."

"By all accounts, she’s charming and very intelligent. But she’s also suspicious of outsiders. She delayed even meeting Meghan. And I think that confused Meghan in the beginning. 

"Frankly, it must have insulted her. But they did get along. In the beginning, they were all known as ‘The Fab Four.’ But things aren’t so fab anymore.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William 'takes responsibility' for Prince Harry relationship row

Prince William 'takes responsibility' for Prince Harry relationship row

Justin Bieber receives support from Hailey Baldwin amid Saudi Arabia show

Justin Bieber receives support from Hailey Baldwin amid Saudi Arabia show
Lil Nas X wins Innovator of the Year Award, calls 2021 a ‘fun year’

Lil Nas X wins Innovator of the Year Award, calls 2021 a ‘fun year’
Kim Kardashian comes under fire for sharing her 'photoshopped' pics

Kim Kardashian comes under fire for sharing her 'photoshopped' pics
Shakira sends Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte sweet message

Shakira sends Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte sweet message

BTS members surpass 7 million followers on their just-lunched solo accounts

BTS members surpass 7 million followers on their just-lunched solo accounts

Priyanka Chopra as ‘Sati’ predicts ‘Neo’s fate in new ‘The Matrix Resurrections' trailer

Priyanka Chopra as ‘Sati’ predicts ‘Neo’s fate in new ‘The Matrix Resurrections' trailer

Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter account used to issue statement about shooting

Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter account used to issue statement about shooting
Dan Walker hits back at Piers Morgan over brutal dig

Dan Walker hits back at Piers Morgan over brutal dig
BTS to go on ‘extended period of rest’

BTS to go on ‘extended period of rest’

William opens up about ex flame and how it lead to a major change in his life

William opens up about ex flame and how it lead to a major change in his life

Polish opera star's Met performance broadcast live in world movie theaters

Polish opera star's Met performance broadcast live in world movie theaters

Latest

view all