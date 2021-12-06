Dan Walker hits back at Piers Morgan over brutal dig

Piers Morgan, who took a swipe at Dan Walker after his exit from a dancing show, has faced backlash from the rival TV presenter and his fans.

The former Good Morning Britain (GMB) host made a jibe on social media after the BBC Breakfast presenter missed out on a place in next week’s semi-final following Sunday night’s dance-off against AJ Odudu.



Dan, after his exit from Strictly Come Dancing, lauded his professional dance partner Nadiya Bychkova, calling her a 'superstar'.



He tweeted: “Well… what a ride, #Strictly has been a truly wonderful experience for me. I enjoyed every second. @NadiyaBychkova is a superstar: kind, encouraging, funny, clever, the best teacher I could ever have hoped for & a great friend. Thanks for the support & thanks for having us."

The presenter's fans flooded the post with words of praise and encouragement following his journey, but Piers had other ideas.

Piers, instead of congratulating Dan, replied: "You came fifth, mate. She needed a better pupil."

Morgan's comment suggests as he wasn't done with his old foe just yet, because he decided to reignite their 'feud' with a savage remark after Dan left Strictly, but many fans felt like he went too far.



Dan befittingly responded, reminding Piers about his infamous walk-out from Good Morning Britain earlier this year.

Dan and Piers Morgan have a long history of trading verbal blows on social media as they were previously locked in a ratings battle when former GMB presenter was a breakfast host for ITV - meaning he was up against BBC Breakfast anchor Dan.



Following his exit from Strictly, Dan admitted: “I think the right people are in the semi-finals. My time had come to an end, there’s no way I could compete."



Four couples – TV presenter AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington, EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, Bake Off winner John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, and CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu – remain in the competition for the semi-finals.

The some Strictly Come Dancing fans were seething at Piers Morgan's remarks as they rushed to defend Dan in the comments section, with one said: "Unnecessary comment, shame people are like this. I guess it’s the world we live in."