Monday Dec 06 2021
Lil Nas X wins Innovator of the Year Award, calls 2021 a 'fun year'

Monday Dec 06, 2021

Lil Nas X recalled having an eventful year as he snagged Innovator of the Year Award at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles on Saturday.

After receiving the trophy from Chloe Bailey, the Industry Baby rapper delivered a speech in his style, reflecting back on 2021.

He said, "It's been like a pretty crazy year," he said. "It's been a pretty fun year. I had a lot of fun (expletive) people off."

However, soon after his goofy comment, the Old Town Road hit-maker expressed, “I'm kidding.. This year took a lot of mental strength for me just to even continue to keep pushing after my debut reached such a high place so, so quickly, and it's very scary to try to follow up and keep it going.”

"But I came out. I was myself. I did what I needed to do," he continued. "I put effort into every single part of my career. And I'm super thankful for this award," added the Grammy winner.

