Monday Dec 06 2021
Prince William 'takes responsibility' for Prince Harry relationship row

Monday Dec 06, 2021

A royal expert has shared that Prince William "blames himself for his problems" as he and his brother Prince Harry face a huge difference in their relationship.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward spoke about the Duke of Cambridge’s frank admission on the effect on his mental health when he was working as an air ambulance pilot.

She said: "It's typical, I think in California a lot of people speak like that.

"William speaks completely straight and you understand what he's saying.

She added: "It's Harry's anger and William's acceptance of the situation, William isn't blaming anyone, he's blaming himself for his problems."

"His job, which was very traumatic at times, he explains that beautifully.

"He's not laying blame, he's taking a responsibility himself and mending it.

"I think that's what really really shows the difference between the two brothers.

"They're really coming from a completely different place mentally."

