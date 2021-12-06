 
Prince Charles accused of 'wasting millions of pounds in taxpayer money'

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, has received flak over a polluting flight ahead of the ceremony that saw Barbados and the Queen cut ties.

The Prince of Wales has been accused of "wasting millions of pounds in taxpayer money" and labelled a "climate change hypocrite" by an anti-monarchy campaign group.

The group, known as Republic, took to Twitter to say: "Charles is a climate change hypocrite who wastes millions of pounds on taxpayers' money."

A plane, as reported by express.co.uk, flew 125 miles to RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk for Charles' convenience because the base is nearer to Sandringham. 

The Voyager in which Charles travelled, an Airbus A330 also used by senior Government ministers, is the first RAF plane to run on biofuels blended with normal aviation fuel.

According to the critics, the Queen's son should have opted for driving to the aircraft’s usual home, RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, in his electric vehicle. 

While it would have added two hours of driving to his journey it would have reduced his impact on the environment. That decision would have been more aligned with his message at the COP26 climate conference, 

In his message, William urged the world leaders to do more than "just talk", which he admitted he had also been guilty of for the past 40 years: "We have to reduce emissions urgently. We have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing. We know what we must do."

