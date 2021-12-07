 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s Oprah chat ‘can haunt’ later in political phase of life: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

File Footage

Experts fear Meghan Markle could face major aftereffects as a result of her Oprah tell-all during future political moves.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams made this claim during his most recent interview with GB News journalist Nana Akua.

There he was quoted saying, “Donald trump was saying he thought it was inappropriate that she[Meghan] used a Royal title when campaign.”

“I'm interested if she wants to go into politics how that will go down with the American people how the voters would regard this remember she's still got the HRH but you can't use it but she signs herself Meghan, Duchess of Sussex now.”

"She's very articulate as she campaigns in my opinion about extremely important issues such as paid parental leave for example which I believe is the right thing to do and also I mean with diversity gender equality there’s no doubt she'd be a very forceful campaigner for the democratic party how will the voters see her?”

Before concluding he also admitted, "Also Will they think back? perhaps Oprah could come back to haunt her because I think it's already launching us as well.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William recalls how first love made him a conservationist

Prince William recalls how first love made him a conservationist
Prince William ‘would shield’ Prince Harry from Diana’s struggles: report

Prince William ‘would shield’ Prince Harry from Diana’s struggles: report
Prince Harry slammed for urging Britons to quit jobs

Prince Harry slammed for urging Britons to quit jobs
Justin Bieber's performance in Saudi Arabia: Fan reacts 'it's a dream come true I’m the happiest person alive'

Justin Bieber's performance in Saudi Arabia: Fan reacts 'it's a dream come true I’m the happiest person alive'
Prince Harry slammed for ‘lunging’ Prince Charles ‘under the bus’

Prince Harry slammed for ‘lunging’ Prince Charles ‘under the bus’
Olivia Rodrigo announces 2022 Sour World Tour plans

Olivia Rodrigo announces 2022 Sour World Tour plans
John Legend vows fans a ‘nostalgic’ ride in ‘Love in Las Vegas’ Residency

John Legend vows fans a ‘nostalgic’ ride in ‘Love in Las Vegas’ Residency
Billie Eilish teases new self-directed ‘Male Fantasy’ video release

Billie Eilish teases new self-directed ‘Male Fantasy’ video release
Kennedy Center honors gala returns, with President Joe Biden in attendance

Kennedy Center honors gala returns, with President Joe Biden in attendance

Sources shed light on Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott relationship status

Sources shed light on Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott relationship status
Halle Berry intended to set her ‘Catwomen’ Razzi Award ‘on fire’

Halle Berry intended to set her ‘Catwomen’ Razzi Award ‘on fire’
Zendaya makes hilarious quip over height difference with Tom Holland

Zendaya makes hilarious quip over height difference with Tom Holland

Latest

view all