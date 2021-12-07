Prince William recalls how first love made him a conservationist

Prince William recently shed some light on the lasting impact her first love left after she introduced him to being a conservationist.



The prince took his stroll down memory lane recalling the slow transitional process alongside his first love Jecca Craig.

It was all discussed as part of the festive edition of Apple's Time to Walk audio series.

There Prince William was quoted saying, "I had such an amazing experience, where I got to see [Ian] darting an elephant for research purposes, and I must have been 16, 17, something like that.”

"Touching an elephant, seeing it lying there in front of you breathing very slowly, its enormous ribs going up and down, and picking the trunk up and listening to the breathing coming out of [it] in your ear - it's a really special, very privileged experience.”

"And that, for any young guy, is like: 'Wow, this is cool'. "Back then, conservation was very much a case of: put wildlife over here, put people over there. Don't let them meet.”

"And Ian came along with a pretty radical idea, which was: 'You can't keep these two entities separate. They need to be together'.”

"This is where I started to realise what the job is. A large part of it was community engagement, getting to meet people and understand their challenges."