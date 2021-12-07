Jonah Hill, girlfriend Sarah Brady make red carpet debut at ‘Don't Look Up’ premiere

Renowned American actor Jonah Hill and his girlfriend Sarah Brady turned heads as the two marked their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the premiere of , Don’t Look Up in New York on Sunday night.

A little over two months since Hill and Brady officially confirmed their relationship, walked the star-studded red carpet in matching outfits.

The couple sported light blue Gucci pantsuits and went shirtless beneath their gold-button jackets and turquoise loafers.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor, 37, paired a blue crystal necklace, while, Brady, 24, accessorized with simple jewellery, including multi layered necklace and broaches pinned to her jacket.

Meanwhile, Hill portrays the son and chief of staff to Meryl Streep's U.S. president in Don't Look Up. The film’s also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, and Timothée Chalamet in important roles.

Helmed by Adam McKay, the film is slated to release in selected theatres on December 10 and will be accessible on Netflix on December 24.