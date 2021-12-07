Sara Ali Khan expresses high hopes for ‘Atrangi Re’s OTT release

Indian actress Sara Ali Khan has made her successful mark in Bollywood with her charming looks and incredible performances. The Simmba actress, who is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film, Atrangi Re, recently opened up about her film’s digital release.

Besides Sara, Atrangi Re stars Akshay Kumar and south star Dhanush in lead roles. The film, which is slated to release on Dec. 24, will be released on an OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Coolie No.1 actress, who enjoys massive fan following on social media, revealed her initial reaction when she came to know that her film is getting a digital release and said, “My initial reaction was feeling bad because I do films for the big screen, I believe in that experience. Then I also realised, for the lack of a better word, what the ‘aukaat’ of an actor is.”

Sara, who entered in Bollywood with super hit debut in 2018 film Kedarnath, further said, “It’s not my decision. I love Aanand ji, he made me love myself when I didn’t love myself, so I am not one to suddenly question his thought process."

"Jo bhi kiya hoga, bauhaut soch samajh ke kiya hoga. Ultimately, for me it matters that you watch the film. If I reach more eyes, I win. As long as you can watch the film and have a smile, I am happy,” said Sara.