Tuesday Dec 07 2021
Prince Charles intends on making Camilla queen

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

When Prince Charles had tied the knot with Camilla Parker-Bowles in 2005, it was made clear when she would never be referred to as queen.

Last year, Clarence House had issued a statement clarifying their stance on the matter: "The intention is for the Duchess to be known as Princess Consort when the Prince accedes to the throne. This was announced at the time of the marriage, and there has been absolutely no change at all."

However, Kinsey Schofield spoke to author Christopher Anderson on To Di For Daily podcast and shared how Camilla would still be considered as queen.

She said: "They said that, upon marrying her, [Camilla] they said to the public that she will not become Queen, she's going to be Princess Consort.

"Now all of a sudden, and this is years ago that you wrote this, they're saying we don't know if she's going to become Queen. Can they get away with that?"

Anderson said: "Right? That was a lie. He always intended for her to Queen. And in fact, she is now Princess of Wales.

"This is kind of a shell game, they're playing a kind of a smoke and mirrors because nobody wants to offend sensibilities by calling this person Princess of Wales, Diana will forever be Princess of Wales as far as people are concerned.

"But no, Camilla Queen, of course, she's going to be Queen, she will automatically become queen when he's king.

"And do you think he's going to have a coronation and then say, oh, you'll be the first Queen Consort in modern history to just be ignored? Of course not.

"Charles is going to grab it, and he's always intended to."

