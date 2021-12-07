 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Prince William awards medals to an array of incredible people

Prince William on Tuesday awarded  medals to an array of incredible people in the final Investiture of the year, the Duke of Cambridge's social media account said.

It said the people who were awarded medals included a number of individuals "that have gone above and beyond to support communities during this incredibly challenging year for the nation."

Some highlights of people who received their medals include:

-Miss Amelia Collins-Patel received an MBE [Order of the British Empir] for services to children and young people in the community

-Mr Richard Wates was awarded an OBE for services to children and young people with disabilities

-Mr Johnny Flynn received an MBE for services to charity

-Mr Sanjeev Kumar was awarded an MBE for services to the BAME communities:



