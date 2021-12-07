 
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
UK comedian asks Prince Harry to quit his job and find happiness

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Stand-up comedian Andrew Lawrence mocked Prince Harry over his latest remarks about mental health in his latest video.

The Duke of Sussex has been criticised for saying "that leaving your job will bolster 'mental health awakening."  

The comedian imitated Prince Harry in his video posted on YouTube.

 Lawrence shared the video with a caption that read, "Prince Harry-Quit your job and find happiness."

His video was also retweeted by senior royal biographer Angela Levin who is known for her criticism of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are based in California after stepping down from their roles.


