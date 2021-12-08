Sara Ali Khan wishes ‘Badi Amma’ on her 77th birthday

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has extended love and sweet wishes to her grandmother Sharmila Tagore on her 77th birthday.



She also promised to make her grandmother Sharmila always proud.

Sharing sweet photos with her ‘Badi Amma’, the Simmba actor wrote “Happiest Birthday Badi Amma. I love you so much. Thank you for always being here for us and being a constant pillar of support.”

“Inshallah I hope that I can always make you proud. #grandmother #inspiration #graceful #beautiful #iconic,” Sara concluded.

Commenting on the post, Sara’s aunt Saba Pataudi said, “U make her VERY proud bia” followed by a heart emoji.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Atrangi Re, also starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

The film will be released on December 24.