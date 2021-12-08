Nick Cannon’s youngest child dies from rare brain cancer

Cannon lost his youngest child, 5-month-old son Zen, to a rare brain tumour on Sunday

Nick Cannon lost his youngest child, 5-month-old son Zen with model Alyssa Scott, to a rare brain tumour on Sunday.

Cannon tearfully shared the news on The Nick Cannon Show on Tuesday, dedicating the episode to his “beautiful son”.

“Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that was pretty much a malignant, invasive midline brain tumour, brain cancer. It’s tough,” he shared.

According to the 41-year-old rapper, they first noticed his son having breathing issues when he was 2-months-old. Doctors then confirmed then the new born had fluid building in his head owing to a malignant tumour.

After several surgeries, Zen’s condition worsened around Thanksgiving weekend and the child passed away on Sunday, December 5.

"This weekend I made a valid effort to spend the most quality time I could spend with Zen. Holding my son for the last time, it was a beautiful setting."