 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Nick Cannon’s youngest child dies from rare brain cancer

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 08, 2021

Cannon lost his youngest child, 5-month-old son Zen, to a rare brain tumour on Sunday
Cannon lost his youngest child, 5-month-old son Zen, to a rare brain tumour on Sunday

Nick Cannon lost his youngest child, 5-month-old son Zen with model Alyssa Scott, to a rare brain tumour on Sunday.

Cannon tearfully shared the news on The Nick Cannon Show on Tuesday, dedicating the episode to his “beautiful son”.

“Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that was pretty much a malignant, invasive midline brain tumour, brain cancer. It’s tough,” he shared.

According to the 41-year-old rapper, they first noticed his son having breathing issues when he was 2-months-old. Doctors then confirmed then the new born had fluid building in his head owing to a malignant tumour.

After several surgeries, Zen’s condition worsened around Thanksgiving weekend and the child passed away on Sunday, December 5.

"This weekend I made a valid effort to spend the most quality time I could spend with Zen. Holding my son for the last time, it was a beautiful setting."

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston drops ‘Friends’ reference in new special

Jennifer Aniston drops ‘Friends’ reference in new special
Tristan Thompson attempting to silence alleged baby mama with court order?

Tristan Thompson attempting to silence alleged baby mama with court order?
Prince William welcomes ‘Radio 1 Teen Heroes’ 2021 winners at Kensington Palace

Prince William welcomes ‘Radio 1 Teen Heroes’ 2021 winners at Kensington Palace
Selena Gomez set to produce Spanish true crime series

Selena Gomez set to produce Spanish true crime series
Khloé Kardashian ignores Tristan Thompson drama to accept award

Khloé Kardashian ignores Tristan Thompson drama to accept award
Khloe Kardashian 'hoped' Tristan Thompson would change: 'It's just sad'

Khloe Kardashian 'hoped' Tristan Thompson would change: 'It's just sad'
Spielberg opens doors to Latino artists with new ‘West Side Story’

Spielberg opens doors to Latino artists with new ‘West Side Story’
Kim Kardashian credits ex Kanye West for Fashion Award at 2021 People's Choice Awards

Kim Kardashian credits ex Kanye West for Fashion Award at 2021 People's Choice Awards
Kim Kardashian still feels for Kanye West amid romance with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian still feels for Kanye West amid romance with Pete Davidson
Peter Dinklage leads new remake of French classic in ‘Cyrano’

Peter Dinklage leads new remake of French classic in ‘Cyrano’
UK comedian asks Prince Harry to quit his job and find happiness

UK comedian asks Prince Harry to quit his job and find happiness

McDonald’s uses Jungkook-inspired Twitter username

McDonald’s uses Jungkook-inspired Twitter username

Latest

view all