Queen Elizabeth returns to work, eases nation's worries about her health

Wednesday Dec 08 2021
Wednesday Dec 08, 2021

The royal fans breathed a sigh of relief as Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly returned to work in person after remaining out of sight for several weeks due to her ill health.

The 95-year-old monarch has been pictured beaming at Windsor Castle  on Wednesday, curbing the nations worries about her health.

Queen returned to work in person after taking almost a month away from her duties 

There was another private audience for the monarch at Windsor Castle, as she presented concert organist Thomas Trotter with the Queen's Medal for Music.

The Queen's health has been getting a lot of attention lately following a night in hospital and some cancelled engagements. As the longest-reigning monarch and her Platinum Jubilee on the horizon next year, all eyes are on The Queen. But pictured laughing away today, any fears were put to bed.

The UK’s 95-year-old monarch, who missed several royal engagements including a planned annual Remembrance Day Service, had fueled further concerns about her health.

The Queen returned to work in person after taking almost a month away from her duties to rest following doctors’ advice following an overnight hospital stay in October.

