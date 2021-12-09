 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Halle Berry delivers touching speech at 2021 People’s Choice Awards

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Halle Berry delivers touching speech at 2021 People’s Choice Awards
Halle Berry delivers touching speech at 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Halle Berry touched hearts with her award acceptance speech at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday night.

The Bruised actor reflected on her successful acting journey as stepped on the stage to receive People’s Icon award.

While expressing gratitude towards her fans, Berry said, “The only reason I have been here for 30 years, still working and doing what I love on my own terms, redefining myself decade after decade is because of all of you. Every single one of you.”

The 55-year-old actor also appeared to be thankful for her kids with who she doesn't get to spend much time due to her professional commitments.

She said, “My two little kids, they have to lose so much time with their mommy because I get to go work and do what I love, so thank you Nahla, thank you Maceo.”

“I hope you find something in life that you can love and you can do with as much vigor and as much zest as I do what I do. I love you guys," added Berry. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth accidentally shares rare picture of her great-grandchildren

Queen Elizabeth accidentally shares rare picture of her great-grandchildren
Zendaya 'impressed' by 'creative' fan theories about Spider Man: No Way Home

Zendaya 'impressed' by 'creative' fan theories about Spider Man: No Way Home
Jennifer Aniston opens up on taking ‘hurtful’ pregnancy rumours personally

Jennifer Aniston opens up on taking ‘hurtful’ pregnancy rumours personally

'I'm barely in my own body right now' says Khloe Kardashian amid Tristan Thompson scandal

'I'm barely in my own body right now' says Khloe Kardashian amid Tristan Thompson scandal
Kanye West to be the next Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton?

Kanye West to be the next Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton?
Meghan Markle sparks fears after ‘outshining’ Prince William, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle sparks fears after ‘outshining’ Prince William, Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have special plans for 2022’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have special plans for 2022’: report
Royals ‘quaking in their boots’ over Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir

Royals ‘quaking in their boots’ over Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir
Prince Harry ‘losing all allies’ after attacks against Royal Family: report

Prince Harry ‘losing all allies’ after attacks against Royal Family: report
Tristan Thompson issues gag order over paternity case

Tristan Thompson issues gag order over paternity case
Sarah Ferguson feels herself 'the most persecuted woman' in royal family

Sarah Ferguson feels herself 'the most persecuted woman' in royal family
Alec Baldwin ‘taking one day at a time’ after ‘Rust’ shooting: Insider

Alec Baldwin ‘taking one day at a time’ after ‘Rust’ shooting: Insider

Latest

view all