Halle Berry delivers touching speech at 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Halle Berry touched hearts with her award acceptance speech at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday night.

The Bruised actor reflected on her successful acting journey as stepped on the stage to receive People’s Icon award.

While expressing gratitude towards her fans, Berry said, “The only reason I have been here for 30 years, still working and doing what I love on my own terms, redefining myself decade after decade is because of all of you. Every single one of you.”

The 55-year-old actor also appeared to be thankful for her kids with who she doesn't get to spend much time due to her professional commitments.

She said, “My two little kids, they have to lose so much time with their mommy because I get to go work and do what I love, so thank you Nahla, thank you Maceo.”

“I hope you find something in life that you can love and you can do with as much vigor and as much zest as I do what I do. I love you guys," added Berry.