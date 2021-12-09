 
Duchess Camilla speaks for women as she takes on a bigger role due to Queen's advanced age

Queen Elizabeth II has been gradually stepping back from public engagements due to her advanced age and health.

Her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles has been shouldering more of the burden of official duties for several years, including overseas.

But his wife, Camilla, is increasingly stepping into the fray, both online during coronavirus pandemic restrictions in the past year and now in person, after curbs were lifted.

Camilla, 74, also known as the Duchess of Cornwall, will become consort when Charles, 72, takes the throne. William, 39, will move up the line of succession to heir apparent.

The Duchess on Thursday sent a message to Mirabel Centre Nigeria of which HRH was announced the Patron earlier this year.

Managed by Partnership for Justice, the Mirabel Centre is Nigeria’s first Sexual Assault Referral Centre; with a mandate to provide holistic medical and psychosocial support to survivors of rape and sexual violence.

"As we near the end of the @UN 's #16Days, we remember almost 1 in 3 women worldwide have been subjected to physical or sexual violence at least once in their lifetime. The Duchess has sent a message to @MirabelCentreNG, of which HRH was announced the Patron earlier this year," read a tweet posted by the official account of the Duchess and her husband Prince Charles.

Below is her full statement:

The rise of Camilla -- once a hate-figure for being "the other woman" in Charles and Diana´s marriage -- has been remarkable.

Camilla, like other royals, was forced into a more public role by the coronavirus pandemic, when the world moved online.

But she has taken on the role with aplomb and won fans, even if in the eyes of some she can never be forgiven for her role in the collapse of Charles and Diana´s marriage.

Camilla´s appearances elsewhere reflect her variety of interests, from promoting literacy via her popular Instagram book club to championing rescue animals.

She gave a well-received speech and backing to a campaign tackling violence against women, dovetailing with support given by Kate to the issue earlier this year.

Camilla has also made several television and radio appearances, speaking about her mother´s battle with osteoporosis and her love of gardening and horse breeding.

Reports said she could soon take on a bigger role as one of the "counsellors of state", a group of senior royals appointed to step in if the Queen cannot perform her official duties.

