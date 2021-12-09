 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears is now an 'independent woman' free to control her finances

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Britney Spears is now an independent woman free to control her finances
Britney Spears is now an 'independent woman' 'free' to control her finances

American pop star Britney Spears is officially allowed to sign her documents and control finances!

According to Variety, Judge Brenda J. Penny has granted the 40-year-old her basic rights, that were taken away for 14 years due to her conservatorship.

The singer's attorney Mathew Rosengart, who spoke to the media outside Los Angeles Superior Courthouse on her behalf, revealed that “she has the power to do whatever she wants to do.”

Rosengart also spoke to Judge Penny after the court hearing, saying that his client should now be able to write documents herself since she is his "an independent woman, not under conservatorship." 

More From Entertainment:

Zendaya wishes to make ‘coming-of-age’ movie with awkward, funny things

Zendaya wishes to make ‘coming-of-age’ movie with awkward, funny things
BTS rapper Suga joins Juice WRLD’s posthumous album, 'Fighting Demons'

BTS rapper Suga joins Juice WRLD’s posthumous album, 'Fighting Demons'
Photo: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint gather for ‘Harry Potter Reunion’

Photo: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint gather for ‘Harry Potter Reunion’

Meghan Markle revealed her 'true age' in UK court?

Meghan Markle revealed her 'true age' in UK court?
Jennifer Aniston exudes glamour as she rocks stylish outfits for fabulous photoshoot

Jennifer Aniston exudes glamour as she rocks stylish outfits for fabulous photoshoot
Duchess Camilla speaks for women as she takes on a bigger role due to Queen's advanced age

Duchess Camilla speaks for women as she takes on a bigger role due to Queen's advanced age

Britney Spears empowered to 'do whatever she wants'

Britney Spears empowered to 'do whatever she wants'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet 'growing quickly'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet 'growing quickly'
Ed Sheeran helps raise funds for hometown school by donating special guitar

Ed Sheeran helps raise funds for hometown school by donating special guitar
Prince Charles' fued with Harry 'as damaging to future king as Diana'

Prince Charles' fued with Harry 'as damaging to future king as Diana'
Meghan Markle's former friend blasts Prince Harry for strained family relationship

Meghan Markle's former friend blasts Prince Harry for strained family relationship

'West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler has a best response to online trolls

'West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler has a best response to online trolls

Latest

view all