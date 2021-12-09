South Korean rapper CL touches upon the massive evolution of K-pop

2NE1 alum, Lee Chae-Rin, also known as CL, recently touched about the massive evolution of K-pop industry.

In a recent interview with Bazaar, the ALPHA maker relfected on old days of the pop music industry which she called as ‘organic’.



Recalling the initial days of the iconic girl group, she said, “Now things are done through the major label system, but in the beginning of 2NE1, it was very organic.”

Talking about of brainstorming ideas for the group, the band’s leader expressed, “There were very few people in the companies.”

“It would be me and my creative director, and we were all friends, and we were just in the studio coming up with what we liked and finding references,” she added.

She also talked about her recent jaw-dropping appearance at the Met Gala, for which she worn Korean traditional dress, Hanbok-inspired denim gown.

The 30-year-old rapper shared that fashion designer, Alexander Wang and she ‘changed the outfit last minute!’

“When we got there, it was a completely different, like "cape." We did the fitting and that was done. But then we thought, How can we meld in Korean culture? He saw it in a dream, and he just made it happen in a day. It was very special,” she explained.



