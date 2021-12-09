 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

South Korean rapper CL touches upon the massive evolution of K-pop

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

South Korean rapper CL touches upon the massive evolution of K-pop
South Korean rapper CL touches upon the massive evolution of K-pop

2NE1 alum, Lee Chae-Rin, also known as CL, recently touched about the massive evolution of K-pop industry. 

In a recent interview with Bazaar, the ALPHA maker relfected on old days of the pop music industry which she called as ‘organic’.

Recalling the initial days of the iconic girl group, she said, “Now things are done through the major label system, but in the beginning of 2NE1, it was very organic.”

Talking about of brainstorming ideas for the group, the band’s leader expressed, “There were very few people in the companies.”

“It would be me and my creative director, and we were all friends, and we were just in the studio coming up with what we liked and finding references,” she added.

She also talked about her recent jaw-dropping appearance at the Met Gala, for which she worn Korean traditional dress, Hanbok-inspired denim gown.

The 30-year-old rapper shared that fashion designer, Alexander Wang and she ‘changed the outfit last minute!’

“When we got there, it was a completely different, like "cape." We did the fitting and that was done. But then we thought, How can we meld in Korean culture? He saw it in a dream, and he just made it happen in a day. It was very special,” she explained.

South Korean rapper CL touches upon the massive evolution of K-pop


More From Entertainment:

Rape case dropped against film-maker Luc Besson

Rape case dropped against film-maker Luc Besson
Olivia Wilde unveils latest tattoos of her children’s names; Daisy and Otis

Olivia Wilde unveils latest tattoos of her children’s names; Daisy and Otis
Selena Gomez on Season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’: “I was shocked”

Selena Gomez on Season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’: “I was shocked”
'Sex and the City' characters return to the small screen this week

'Sex and the City' characters return to the small screen this week
Olivia Wilde lends support to beau Harry Styles’ new beauty line

Olivia Wilde lends support to beau Harry Styles’ new beauty line
Chris Hemsworth thinks his returns as Thor depends on fans

Chris Hemsworth thinks his returns as Thor depends on fans
Jennifer Aniston on social media trolls: “I wonder what they get off on”

Jennifer Aniston on social media trolls: “I wonder what they get off on”
Zendaya wishes to make ‘coming-of-age’ movie with awkward, funny things

Zendaya wishes to make ‘coming-of-age’ movie with awkward, funny things
Britney Spears is now an 'independent woman' free to control her finances

Britney Spears is now an 'independent woman' free to control her finances
Cristiano Ronaldo's model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gives sneak peek at Christmas preparation

Cristiano Ronaldo's model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gives sneak peek at Christmas preparation
Prince Harry, Prince Charles could mend relationship before biography release

Prince Harry, Prince Charles could mend relationship before biography release

BTS rapper Suga joins Juice WRLD’s posthumous album, 'Fighting Demons'

BTS rapper Suga joins Juice WRLD’s posthumous album, 'Fighting Demons'

Latest

view all