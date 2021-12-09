Prince Harry 'turned his back' to Princess Diana

Prince Harry, who stepped down from his position as a senior member of the Royal Family alongside his wife Meghan Markle, has defied Princess Diana's legacy with Royal Family exit, according to royal author.

Christopher Anderson claimed that the Duke of Sussex's move would defy hopes of Princess Diana, who suggested both Prince Harry and Prince William could be her "revenge" on the Royal Family by taking a leading role and steering the monarchy into the future.



The royal expert made this claims while speaking to Royall Us, saying: “She would say that, 'William and Harry are my revenge and by that what she meant was that they would both lead the Monarchy into the future.



"She absolutely would not have liked Harry turning his back on his birthright so that he could sign deals with Netflix," the author added.

There were reports that Princess of Wales was dismayed by the Royal Family's reluctance and allegedly told Sir Max Hastings, the former editor of the Daily Telegraph and the Evening Standard, she would have preferred Prince William to take over from the Queen.

Max reportedly told Channel 4: "She said that all she cared about was William’s succession to the throne and she said to me, quite explicitly, ‘I don’t think Charles can do it."