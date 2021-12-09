 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'turned his back' to Princess Diana

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Prince Harry turned his back to Princess Diana

Prince Harry, who stepped down from his position as a senior member of the Royal Family alongside his wife Meghan Markle, has defied Princess Diana's legacy with Royal Family exit, according to royal author.

Christopher Anderson claimed that the Duke of Sussex's move would defy hopes of Princess Diana, who suggested both Prince Harry and Prince William could be her "revenge" on the Royal Family by taking a leading role and steering the monarchy into the future.

The royal expert made this claims while speaking to Royall Us, saying: “She would say that, 'William and Harry are my revenge and by that what she meant was that they would both lead the Monarchy into the future.

"She absolutely would not have liked Harry turning his back on his birthright so that he could sign deals with Netflix," the author added.

Prince Harry turned his back to Princess Diana

There were reports that Princess of Wales was dismayed by the Royal Family's reluctance and allegedly told Sir Max Hastings, the former editor of the Daily Telegraph and the Evening Standard, she would have preferred Prince William to take over from the Queen.

Max reportedly told Channel 4: "She said that all she cared about was William’s succession to the throne and she said to me, quite explicitly, ‘I don’t think Charles can do it."

More From Entertainment:

Chris Hemsworth addresses intentions to return as Thor

Chris Hemsworth addresses intentions to return as Thor
Kate Middleton's latest move unearths royal family's allegiance

Kate Middleton's latest move unearths royal family's allegiance

Ed Sheeran explains how daughter Lyra changed his ‘world view’

Ed Sheeran explains how daughter Lyra changed his ‘world view’
Rape case dropped against film-maker Luc Besson

Rape case dropped against film-maker Luc Besson
Olivia Wilde unveils latest tattoos of her children’s names; Daisy and Otis

Olivia Wilde unveils latest tattoos of her children’s names; Daisy and Otis
South Korean rapper CL touches upon the massive evolution of K-pop

South Korean rapper CL touches upon the massive evolution of K-pop
Selena Gomez on Season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’: “I was shocked”

Selena Gomez on Season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’: “I was shocked”
'Sex and the City' characters return to the small screen this week

'Sex and the City' characters return to the small screen this week
Jemima Khan attends special UNICEF Gala in London

Jemima Khan attends special UNICEF Gala in London
Olivia Wilde lends support to beau Harry Styles’ new beauty line

Olivia Wilde lends support to beau Harry Styles’ new beauty line
Chris Hemsworth thinks his returns as Thor depends on fans

Chris Hemsworth thinks his returns as Thor depends on fans
Jennifer Aniston on social media trolls: “I wonder what they get off on”

Jennifer Aniston on social media trolls: “I wonder what they get off on”

Latest

view all