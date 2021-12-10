Sandra Bullock, Kelly Clarkson can’t hold back laughter, interview goes viral

Kelly Clarkson sat together with her idol Sandra Bullock for an interview which soon turned into a don’t try to laugh challenge.

Bullock graced The Kelly Clarkson Show for Wednesday’s episode to talk about the her film, The Unforgivable.

However, helming the interview smoothly soon became a challenge for the show’s host, who was starstruck to see the Ocean's 8 actor sitting right across her.

As soon as the 57-year-old actor stepped on the set, the ladies kicked-off their banter, followed by never-ending giggling.

Watching the stars roll on the floor laughing, fans couldn’t stop reacting on the episode, making it go viral on the internet.

During the interview, the American singer quizzed Bullock about her kids having good singing skills. To this, the Blind Side star replied that her parents and daughter, Laila sing.

She said, “"My parents were good singers. They're dead. The Voice coach replied, "That's cool."

Bullock questioned, "That they're dead?" to which Clarkson replied, "No! That they're singers! That's so sad that they're dead. I'm sweating! Oh my god, it's the worst date ever."







