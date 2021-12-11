Jessica Alba claps back against haters: ‘People don’t want me winning’

Jessica Alba sprinkled some self-love lessons while addressing her haters in a powerful and self-empowering speech.



Alba got candid over her personal philosophy to life and self-confidence during a candid chat with her pal Kate Hudson.

The entire conversation took place on the star's personal YouTube channel and included a bunch of topics like their respective fitness routines, upcoming releases, as well as the real price one, pays for fame.

There Alba admitted, "I think, Hollywood, it took them a minute to catch up to me. I've always dealt with haters in this business, I don't know why. People don't want me to win in entertainment."

Kate appeared to agree and also shed some sage wisdom over the best way to deal with such haters.

"I feel like it comes to everybody at some point in their career," she started off by saying.

"Hollywood is a lot of things: it's a lot of fun, you're creative, you're working with the best people, you're having amazing experiences and you're getting paid to do what you love. And then there's the other side of it which can be intensely brutal. I think everyone has that moment."



At this point Alba chimed back in and added, "That's actually my least favorite part of it all. I can't say I'm not appreciative of the opportunity it's given me to build a business that I'm passionate about but, at the same time, it's definitely not why I've ever loved it."

Before concluding Alba admitted, "I definitely have much more of a business prowess. I'm pretty good at business naturally. I love to learn, I'm curious, and I think that was something I didn't know about myself that I learned over the last decade."