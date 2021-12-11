 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles ‘dreading’ Prince Harry’s memoir release: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 11, 2021

Prince Charles is reportedly “dreading” the upcoming release of Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir.

Royal expert Richard Kay made this claim during his interview with Palace Confidential on Mail+.

There he was quoted saying, "I think the difficulty for Prince Charles is that everytime Harry opens his mouth, he seems to chip away at his father's credibility and this must be undermining their relationship.”

"They have on the horizon, the prospect of Harry's autobiography or memoir, we don't know what's going to be in it but we do know he has spent some time digging into his mother's relationship with his father.”

He also went on to say, "They must be dreading the publication of that book and what it will mean.”

"We're edging closer to the Prince of Wales becoming monarch and every time these embarrassing situations erupt with his son, it reminds people why they have problems with the prospect of Charles as King.”

"He's done his best over the past 20 years to re-dedicate himself to his future subjects but there are obviously difficulties.”

"People still haven't forgiven or forgotten the Diana years and Harry's constant reminder about the past makes this a really tricky transition period for Charles."

