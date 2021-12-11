 
Brad Pitt would 'love to date again' but hates the dating process

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is reportedly finding it hard to date someone after splitting from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actor has expressed the desire to be with someone and ‘would dearly love to date again.

However, this time, the Academy award-winning actor, 57, who is not planning on any kind of dating but looking for that special someone to with ‘long-term,’ an insider told US Weekly.

The source further revealed that, "the trouble is that he hates the process and how he can't even step out for a friendly coffee without it being gossiped about."

The insider went on to claim outside of Brad's love life, his main priority is "family, charities and work" for the time being.

The Ocean’s Eleven actor and ex-wife Angelina married in France in 2014, with the Eternals actress filing for divorce two years later.

The estranged couple share six children together - Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, and are still figuring out details of their settlement, including custody of their six children.

