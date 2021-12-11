Adele comes out in support of beau Rich Paul's Sneaker Collab on Instagram

Adele extended support to her boyfriend Rich Paul on Instagram Friday amid his New Balance collaboration.

Adele who has been in a relationship with Rich who is an American sports agent since spring 2021 showered her love and appreciation with a photo of her new sneakers on Instagram stories.

The Easy On Me singer took to her Instagram to share two pictures of her sneakers with a special shout-out to her beau.

In one picture the 33-year-old singer flaunted the white with yellow and blue accents shoes along with a heart emoji.

In the other photo, the words "Rich Paul for New Balance" could be visible on the footwear, and Adele wrote “Amazing!" and "Congratulations" over the picture, tagging Paul

For those unversed, the white New Balance 550s she wore are in fact a collaboration between New Balance and the 39-year-old sports agent.