 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 11 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS outshines others as its message becomes the biggest Tweet of 2021

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 11, 2021

BTS outshines others as its message becomes the biggest Tweet of 2021
BTS outshines others as its message becomes the biggest Tweet of 2021

BTS bagged another honour as it's Tweet became the most re-tweeted one throughout the year. 

Twitter published its “2021 #OnlyOnTwitter” report on December 9 in which the micro-blogging site reported that the Permission To Dance hit-makers’ #StopAsianHate message from March was the most shared Tweet as it condemned the rising hate crimes against Asians.

The platform stated, “The most Retweeted Tweet of 2021 takes a more serious tone and brings us back to the social movements that dominated the conversation and brought people across the globe together in support of a mutual cause.”

“During a period in which we saw a rise in hate crimes against Asians, BTS put their influence and massive following to good use, sharing a powerful message in an effort to #StopAsianHate,” it added.

Not only this, Billboards’ tweet announcing the septet’s song Butter has topped the Hot 100 was the third most re-shared while the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs’ tweet sharing a glimpse into BTS’ performance at the 2021 awards is the fifth most re-tweeted.

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Rodrigo has an advice for fans who failed to get concert tickets

Olivia Rodrigo has an advice for fans who failed to get concert tickets

Billie Eilish delights fans ahead of her Saturday Night Live performance

Billie Eilish delights fans ahead of her Saturday Night Live performance
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez enjoy date night at Lakers game in L.A

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez enjoy date night at Lakers game in L.A
Madonna causes stir as she 'photoshopped' herself into daughter's swimwear shoot

Madonna causes stir as she 'photoshopped' herself into daughter's swimwear shoot
‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’ teaser debuts Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’ teaser debuts Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald

Kate Middleton receives backlash for inviting 'four-legged guests' to Christmas carol service

Kate Middleton receives backlash for inviting 'four-legged guests' to Christmas carol service
Tom Holland’s fortune soars high ahead of ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’

Tom Holland’s fortune soars high ahead of ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’
Kim Kardashian punishes Kanye West for his 'stupidities'

Kim Kardashian punishes Kanye West for his 'stupidities'
Sienna Miller phone-hacking case: 'Prince Harry enters the chat'

Sienna Miller phone-hacking case: 'Prince Harry enters the chat'
Willie Garson only confided in Sarah Jessica Parker about cancer battle

Willie Garson only confided in Sarah Jessica Parker about cancer battle
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox sizzle in all-black ensembles, see pics

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox sizzle in all-black ensembles, see pics
Emma Roberts shares a sneak peek into her motherhood: 'The best', see pic

Emma Roberts shares a sneak peek into her motherhood: 'The best', see pic

Latest

view all