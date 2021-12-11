BTS outshines others as its message becomes the biggest Tweet of 2021

BTS bagged another honour as it's Tweet became the most re-tweeted one throughout the year.

Twitter published its “2021 #OnlyOnTwitter” report on December 9 in which the micro-blogging site reported that the Permission To Dance hit-makers’ #StopAsianHate message from March was the most shared Tweet as it condemned the rising hate crimes against Asians.

The platform stated, “The most Retweeted Tweet of 2021 takes a more serious tone and brings us back to the social movements that dominated the conversation and brought people across the globe together in support of a mutual cause.”

“During a period in which we saw a rise in hate crimes against Asians, BTS put their influence and massive following to good use, sharing a powerful message in an effort to #StopAsianHate,” it added.

Not only this, Billboards’ tweet announcing the septet’s song Butter has topped the Hot 100 was the third most re-shared while the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs’ tweet sharing a glimpse into BTS’ performance at the 2021 awards is the fifth most re-tweeted.