Leonardo DiCaprio weighs in on hopes for ‘Don't Look Up’

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence recently sat down for a candid chat about their upcoming film, Don't Look Up, and their intentions for its upcoming release.



The topic arose while a Today interviewer quizzed both DiCaprio and Lawrence about the film’s connection to the climate crisis as well as the pandemic.

There the actor was quoted saying, “If you do a film about climate change, it’s nearly impossible to get people to get a sense of urgency and hold a mirror to our culture and media and politics and all of these things.”

“And I just felt like this was an incredible gift to be a part of a movie that encapsulated exactly what we’re going through at this particular moment in time.”



Before concluding the actor also went on to add, “But yeah, I am a bit of a Debbie Downer because the clock is absolutely ticking.”