 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Leonardo DiCaprio weighs in on hopes for ‘Don't Look Up’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 11, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio weighs in on hopes for ‘Dont Look Up’
Leonardo DiCaprio weighs in on hopes for ‘Don't Look Up’

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence recently sat down for a candid chat about their upcoming film, Don't Look Up, and their intentions for its upcoming release.

The topic arose while a Today interviewer quizzed both DiCaprio and Lawrence about the film’s connection to the climate crisis as well as the pandemic.

There the actor was quoted saying, “If you do a film about climate change, it’s nearly impossible to get people to get a sense of urgency and hold a mirror to our culture and media and politics and all of these things.”

“And I just felt like this was an incredible gift to be a part of a movie that encapsulated exactly what we’re going through at this particular moment in time.”

Before concluding the actor also went on to add, “But yeah, I am a bit of a Debbie Downer because the clock is absolutely ticking.”

More From Entertainment:

Why is Brad Pitt unwilling to date again?

Why is Brad Pitt unwilling to date again?
Who is Jana Duggar?

Who is Jana Duggar?
Dax Shepard documents his nonstop ‘nonstop hiccupping’ marathon

Dax Shepard documents his nonstop ‘nonstop hiccupping’ marathon
Tom Holland finds it a miracle he can promote 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Tom Holland finds it a miracle he can promote 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
Maria Sharapova calls Ben Affleck's former wife Jennifer Garner an epitome of class

Maria Sharapova calls Ben Affleck's former wife Jennifer Garner an epitome of class

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card to feature daughter Lilibet?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card to feature daughter Lilibet?
Olivia Rodrigo has an advice for fans who failed to get concert tickets

Olivia Rodrigo has an advice for fans who failed to get concert tickets

Billie Eilish delights fans ahead of her Saturday Night Live performance

Billie Eilish delights fans ahead of her Saturday Night Live performance
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez enjoy date night at Lakers game in L.A

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez enjoy date night at Lakers game in L.A
Madonna causes stir by photoshopping herself into daughter's swimwear shoot

Madonna causes stir by photoshopping herself into daughter's swimwear shoot
BTS outshines others as its message becomes the biggest Tweet of 2021

BTS outshines others as its message becomes the biggest Tweet of 2021
‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’ teaser debuts Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’ teaser debuts Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald

Latest

view all