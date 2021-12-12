 
Priyanka Chopra wraps up shooting of ‘Citadel’: ‘most intense work’

Global icon Priyanka Chopra on Saturday wrapped up shooting of her upcoming TV serial Citadel in London and dubbed it ‘most intense work.’

She also delighted her millions of fans with stunning behind-the-scene photos from the set.

The Bajirao Mastani actor took to Instagram and posted the BTS photos with the cast and crew including Michael Wood, Richard Madden, Ashleigh Cummings and others.

She posted the photos with caption, “Photo dump. It’s a wrap on #Citadel.”

Priyanka further said, “Phew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here some you don’t.”

“It’s been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! Onwards and upwards” followed by a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Priyanka, who is away from her husband Nick Jonas for almost a year for the shoot of Citadel, celebrated her third wedding anniversary with him on December 2.

