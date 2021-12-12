 
When Meghan Markle left Queen in splits with her Christmas gift

Meghan Markle had Queen Elizabeth burst into laughter right during her first Christmas as Prince Harry's wife.

The Duchess of Sussex, who aimed to impress her husband's family on on the holiday season, thought of unique Christmas presents for everybody in the clan. 

Not only did she live up to the royal rule of buying a cheap and cheeky present, she also amused Her Majesty with her fun gift.

It was reported that Meghan bought the Queen a singing hamster, which led the monarch to burst out laughing, remarking: "It can keep my dogs company."

Not only the Queen, Meghan also gave a special gift to brother-in-law Prince William. According to the biography Finding Freedom, she gave the the Duke of Cambridge a spoon with the words 'Cereal Killer' on it.

The authors wrote: "Meghan's biggest challenge was finding the perfect novelty gifts to amuse her new extended family.

"At least one of her gifts was a huge hit—a spoon for William that had 'cereal killer' embossed on the shallow bowl end of the utensil."

