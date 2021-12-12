 
Camila Cabello reveals 'Cinderella' made her life better amid stress and anxiety

Camila Cabello delighted many fans with her super-hit song Million to One for Cinderella but she herself was finding a solace in it, revealed the singer.

During her recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cabello shared that the while working on the project, she was going through a tough time.

“I don't think I know how to write in any way that isn't personal to me. When I was working on 'Million to One' for Cinderella, to be totally honest, I was going through a really hard time with my mental health," the Havana singer added.

Thanks to the track, the singer picked herself up and didn’t let mental health struggles get the best of her as she shared, “It was just a period of a lot of anxiety and sadness for me, and that song had me feeling like, 'I can overcome this. I know that I can make my life better.'"

"I feel like I channeled my personal journey into the one of the character. The character was super confident — everybody was telling her no, but she knew,” the former member of Fifth Harmony added.

