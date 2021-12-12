Lil Nas X, Coldplay pull out of Jingle Bell Ball 2021 after team contracts COVID-19

Famed U.S rapper Lil Nas X and rock band Coldplay have announced their withdrawal from the 2021 Jingle Bell Ball after members of their respective teams tested positive for COVID-19.

Capital FM network shared the news in a statement early Saturday morning. "Of course, everyone at Capital is absolutely gutted, but the show must go on," the U.K. radio station said of this weekend's event.

British rapper ArrDee and rocker Tom Grennan have joined the show's lineup in wake of the artists' withdrawals, according to the statement. Both performers will take the stage on Saturday, while ArrDee is set to return for a second set on Sunday.

The news was announced just hours after Montero singer, 22, performed at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Moreover, Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran will perform extended sets on their respective nights as well. On Friday, singer Doja Cat also announced that she had pulled out of performing at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball stops in NYC and Boston this weekend after members from her production team tested positive for the virus.