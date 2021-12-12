 
Full statement of Anne Rice's son on author's death

Anne Rice, best known for writing "Interview with the Vampire," died Saturday aged 80, her family said.

"In her final hours, I sat beside her hospital bed in awe of her accomplishments and her courage," her son Christopher Rice said in a post on her Facebook page.

He said she died of complications from a stroke.

The statement was later posted on the Instagram page of the author.

"Interview with the Vampire," published in 1976, was made into a movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in 1994.


