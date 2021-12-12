Full statement of Anne Rice's son on author's death

Sunday Dec 12, 2021
Anne Rice, best known for writing "Interview with the Vampire," died Saturday aged 80, her family said.
"In her final hours, I sat beside her hospital bed in awe of her accomplishments and her courage," her son Christopher Rice said in a post on her Facebook page.
He said she died of complications from a stroke.
The statement was later posted on the Instagram page of the author.
"Interview with the Vampire," published in 1976, was made into a movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in 1994.